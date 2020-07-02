REOPENING: Salty’s, Alki Café, The Lodge

Three more restaurant reopenings to report:

SALTY’S ON ALKI (WSB sponsor): The waterfront restaurant at 1936 Harbor Avenue SW reopened today, for outdoor and indoor dining. Salty’s says 2,500 people responded to their pre-opening survey about safety.

ALKI CAFE: Thanks for the tip on this! A hotline caller said a note on the door announced the restaurant is opening tomorrow; we went down to confirm:

As the note says, Alki Café (2726 Alki Avenue SW) will reopen tomorrow for takeout. (206-935-0616)

THE LODGE: The West Seattle location (4209 SW Alaska) reopened this week.