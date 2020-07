Just four days until John L. Scott Real Estate-Westwood (WSB sponsor) offers free shredding! It’s set for 10 am-noon Saturday (July 11th) in the northwest lot at Westwood Village. No limit but if you can, please support the White Center Food Bank by bringing non-perishable food, or making a monetary donation – a WCFB rep will be there to accept a donation via card if you want to do it that way.