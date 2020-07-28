Remembering Ken Stafford, 1949-2020

In memory of Ken Stafford, this remembrance is being shared with the community:

Walking his dog on Alki. More specifically, carrying his treasured dog all over our city, from Alki to Ballard, to Lake Washington and back. That was Ken Stafford, an original Alki gem.

Kenny was born on July 14, 1949 and left this world on July 15th, 2020. He graduated from West Seattle High School in 1967 where his band started up and continued to play at old nightspots like the Embers, Alki Tavern, and the Jigsaw. His biggest thrill was performing a tribute to Elvis, his idol.

After a stint in the Navy, Kenny continued to live, and walk, and always enjoy the Alki Beach neighborhood. Now, those that knew him, will miss him and are pretty sure he is up there playing great music, probably Elvis songs. Rest in peace, my friend.

A remembrance for Ken will be held at a later date.