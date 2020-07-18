REGISTER NOW! Live local online event: ‘Before Seattle Was a City’

(WSB file photo)

Though its Log House Museum still can’t reopen for visitors, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society remains busy finding ways to share our area’s history with you. Here’s the next event:

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society is pleased to announce our latest virtual program. On Thursday, July 23rd, at 6:30 pm. we will be offering a live panel discussion of historical experts. You may have heard that this year’s historic home tour features the oldest house in Seattle … the Maynard House on Alki! This August we will be bringing you a special virtual experience to explore the house and the lives of Doc and Catherine Maynard. But before Doc and Catherine arrived in Washington Territory in the 1850s, the area that would become Seattle already had a rich history. We invite you to join our panel discussion to explore what was going on … before Seattle was a city.

What world did Doc and Catherine step into when they arrived in the Puget Sound area? What did the landscape of the 1850s look like? Who were the political players? What was the relationship between the colonial settlers and Indigenous peoples like?

Our panelists will explore those questions and more. We are pleased to include Ken Workman, 4-times great-grandson of Chief Seattle as one of our panelists. Tasia Williams, Curator of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, will moderate the discussion. We will be announcing our other panelists soon!

Register here.