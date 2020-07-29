West Seattle, Washington

30 Thursday

69℉

LAST CALL: West Seattle Bridge T-shirt voting ends Friday

July 29, 2020 10:23 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Fun stuff to do | West Seattle news

Voted in the West Seattle Bridge T-shirt contest yet? Friday is the deadline. Last week, the West Seattle Junction Association shared which 10 designs were leading among the 60+ submissions. Tonight, the current top 5. WSJA says 6,176 votes are in already. No change in the top 5 from last week’s update (but note the gaps are close enough they could move):

Noah Bell-Cruz – Greetings from Accidental Island – 1,968 votes
Mike Shaughnessy / Bradi Jones – Mind the Gap – 1,813 votes
Rebecca Dahlin – So Close Yet So Far – 1,709 votes
Jen Sonnichsen Parker – When the chips are down – 1,559 votes
Charlie Able – Stranded in Paradise – 1,480 votes

You can vote for up to 5 of the 60+ entries; the top 3 will be produced and sold. Vote here!

Link to vote:

Share This

No Replies to "LAST CALL: West Seattle Bridge T-shirt voting ends Friday"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.