LAST CALL: West Seattle Bridge T-shirt voting ends Friday

Voted in the West Seattle Bridge T-shirt contest yet? Friday is the deadline. Last week, the West Seattle Junction Association shared which 10 designs were leading among the 60+ submissions. Tonight, the current top 5. WSJA says 6,176 votes are in already. No change in the top 5 from last week’s update (but note the gaps are close enough they could move):

Noah Bell-Cruz – Greetings from Accidental Island – 1,968 votes

Mike Shaughnessy / Bradi Jones – Mind the Gap – 1,813 votes

Rebecca Dahlin – So Close Yet So Far – 1,709 votes

Jen Sonnichsen Parker – When the chips are down – 1,559 votes

Charlie Able – Stranded in Paradise – 1,480 votes

You can vote for up to 5 of the 60+ entries; the top 3 will be produced and sold. Vote here!

Link to vote: