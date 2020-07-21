Jet City Beignet: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we welcome a new WSB sponsor, Jet City Beignet, part of the West Seattle Local Foods group that’s located near the YMCA.

JCB serves fresh-made beignets available for pickup on Saturdays and Sundays. Here’s what owners Tiffany and Greg would like you to know:

Jet City Beignet is Seattle’s exclusive beignet company, offering a refreshing take on the classic New Orleans favorite. We offer them by the half-dozen or dozen, and each order comes smothered in powdered sugar and with chocolate dipping sauce. Our signature beignets are made from scratch and always served hot and fresh. We collaborate with other local small businesses such as small-batch coffee roasters and West Seattle food artists to bring you a truly unique product you can’t get anywhere else. We are a two-person (married couple) operation, and we do every step of the process ourselves, which means the people who serve your beignets developed the recipe, went shopping for the ingredients, mixed up the dough, and fried ’em up personally. We take a lot of pride in being hands-on and we are extremely customer-oriented.

We initially started Jet City Beignet with the intention of running our beignet booth at markets and festivals this spring and summer, but when COVID-19 hit, all of our bookings were canceled and we had to get creative and adapt. We are operating in an unconventional way, but it seems to be working at the moment, and we hope to get a food truck or trailer in the not-so-distant future so that we can be open more regularly and more often.

We are so proud to be a part of the West Seattle community – we met here, we live here, and we operate here. We are also excited to be a part of West Seattle Local Foods, a group of small companies that produce and manufacture products in our shared commissary kitchen.

To order, go to the Jet City Beignet website for selections and pickup times.

We thank Jet City Beignet for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.