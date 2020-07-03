HOLIDAY SWEETNESS: Benefit jam sale; new Junction frozen treats

Two sweet notes that arrived in the WSB inbox almost simultaneously this afternoon:

BENEFIT JAM SALE: The photo and announcement are from local students Sasha and Annika:

Hello West Seattle Neighbors, My friend and I will be selling homemade strawberry jam – that we made from homegrown strawberries from our yard – this afternoon starting at 2:00. We have 60 jars of super-sweet strawberry goodness. We will be at the corner of Genesee and 51st on the sidewalk at the back of the Genesee Hill Elem school. All money will be donated to Black Lives Matter, Seattle-King County. We will set up so we can safely distance from each other – though please wear a mask. If you are out on an afternoon walk or running afternoon errands, swing by!

NEW FROZEN TREATS: From Evan at Lady Jaye (4523 California SW):