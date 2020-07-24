FRUIT FOR ALL: City Fruit plans West Seattle pop-ups

Nonprofit City Fruit plans pop-ups to distribute homegrown fruit to anyone who wants/needs it – including four events in West Seattle. Here’s the announcement:

City Fruit is bringing fresh, hyper-local, FREE fruit to your neighborhood!

Fruit for All is a program designed to ensure that everyone in our community, regardless of their finances, has access to fresh, healthy fruit grown in the city. Over the next few months, City Fruit will host 12 Fruit for All Pop-ups, especially focusing on Seattle’s underserved neighborhoods, to share FREE fruit with community members.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an increasing number of Seattleites are experiencing food insecurity, and demand for fresh, nutritious produce is particularly high. City Fruit puts our city’s fruit trees to their best and fullest use by harvesting otherwise unutilized fruit and sharing it with those who need it most.

The fruit will be super fresh, picked just a few days earlier or even that morning. The selection and quantity available will vary depending on the week’s harvest.

To ensure the safety of the community, everyone will be required to wear a mask and follow the safety protocol detailed here.

Those who wish to support City Fruit’s Harvest and Fruit for All programs can do so by becoming a member. City Fruit members can RSVP for up to 6 pop-ups and receive a full assortment of fruit at each pop-ups. For more information please visit www.cityfruit.org/join-us/fruit-all-pop or contact lisa@cityfruit.org.