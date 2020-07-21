FOLLOWUP: Voted in West Seattle Bridge T-shirt contest yet? Here are the frontrunners

It’s been almost two weeks since voting began in the West Seattle Bridge T-shirt contest. You have 10 more days to vote. As of Monday, West Seattle Junction Association executive director Lora Radford tells WSB, almost 5,000 people have voted. Here are the top 10 (from among the 70+ contenders):
Greetings from Accidental Island 1,474 votes
Mike Shaughnessy / Bradi Jones – Mind the Gap 1,385 votes
Rebecca Dahlin – So Close, Yet so Far 1,327 votes
Jen Sonnichsen Parker – When the Chips are Down 1,207 votes
Charlie Able – Stranded in Paradise (2 images) 1,160 votes
VANESSA LY-NGUYEN – ONE-PIECE Watching from the tip 1,062 votes
Alyssa Kaplan – Greetings from East Vashon 1,051
Jacquelyn Crumpler -The Scream 979 votes
JoEllen Daniels – Greetings from West Seattle 849
Doug Keith – Poseidon 812
You can vote for up to five by going here. Three will be printed and sold by Junction merchants.
