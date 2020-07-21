FOLLOWUP: Voted in West Seattle Bridge T-shirt contest yet? Here are the frontrunners

It’s been almost two weeks since voting began in the West Seattle Bridge T-shirt contest. You have 10 more days to vote. As of Monday, West Seattle Junction Association executive director Lora Radford tells WSB, almost 5,000 people have voted. Here are the top 10 (from among the 70+ contenders):

Greetings from Accidental Island 1,474 votes Mike Shaughnessy / Bradi Jones – Mind the Gap 1,385 votes Rebecca Dahlin – So Close, Yet so Far 1,327 votes Jen Sonnichsen Parker – When the Chips are Down 1,207 votes Charlie Able – Stranded in Paradise (2 images) 1,160 votes VANESSA LY-NGUYEN – ONE-PIECE Watching from the tip 1,062 votes Alyssa Kaplan – Greetings from East Vashon 1,051 Jacquelyn Crumpler -The Scream 979 votes JoEllen Daniels – Greetings from West Seattle 849 Doug Keith – Poseidon 812

You can vote for up to five by going here. Three will be printed and sold by Junction merchants.