West Seattle, Washington

17 Friday

65℉

FOLLOWUP: Show of support for Ian Scharks on his last marathon mile against inequality

July 16, 2020 8:59 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle people

Sixth-grader-to-be Ian Scharks has just finished a marathon, one mile at a time. This afternoon, supporters showed up at Hiawatha as Ian walked the final mile-plus of his inequality-fighting fundraiser for Black Lives Matter (as featured here Thursday).

One spectator brought special recognition for Ian – West Seattle Runner (WSB co-sponsor) co-proprietor Tim McConnell, below with Ian’s mom Genya Scharks, brought him a WSR hat and T-shirt, and plans to talk with the Seattle Marathon about a finisher’s medal for Ian, declaring “he deserves something for the effort.”

Ian’s BLM fundraiser (find it here) is well past his $10,000 goal, with more than $14,000 as of this writing.

Share This

2 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Show of support for Ian Scharks on his last marathon mile against inequality"

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.