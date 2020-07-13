West Seattle, Washington

13 Monday

FOLLOWUP: Mayor, police chief lash out at council’s support for halving police budget, while suggesting cuts for next year

July 13, 2020 10:36 am
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle police | West Seattle politics

Last Friday night, we reported on Police Chief Carmen Best‘s letter to Mayor Jenny Durkan, saying that closing the Southwest Precinct would be a likely effect if the SPD budget were halved. The letter followed news of a majority of City Councilmembers voicing support for cutting this year’s SPD budget, though no specific legislation is out yet.

This morning, the mayor and chief have just wrapped up a media briefing with their counterproposals: They say they can cut $76 million from the department’s $400 mlllion budget – next year. The mayor decried the council’s voiced support for an immediate 50 percent cut as “irresponsible.” She also criticized councilmembers for taking the stand without talking to the chief or to constituents. Durkan said next year’s cuts could be accomplished via moving the 911 call center out of SPD, moving parking enforcement from SPD to SDOT, and moving the Office of Emergency Management and Office of Professional Accountability out of SPD. Those, she said, would save $56 million, while another $20 million could be cut via a hiring freeze and overtime reductions. In followup Q&A, the mayor said her intention for OPA would be to make it a standalone independent agency. The mayor also voiced hope that some councilmembers will relent.

Meantime, the Southwest Precinct’s new commander, Capt. Kevin Grossman, posted an introductory message to social media today, including this:

I also want to address the initiative making its way through City Council to defund the Seattle Police Department by 50%. Last week, Chief Best communicated to the Council–and to the public–the reality of what those cuts would look like, including the elimination of half of our workforce and the Southwest Precinct itself. When I started with SPD, my training included rotations through three different precincts, including the South Precinct. At that time, officers from that facility had to commute across the Duwamish to respond to calls for service in West Seattle. Just the drive alone resulted in long response times–sometimes exacerbated by boat or train traffic. I can only imagine what response times would be today from the Rainier Valley with the West Seattle Bridge closed. Further, in my humble opinion, it is simply unconscionable for a city of over 700,000 people to be staffed by a police department with only 630 employees.

There was no further discussion in this morning’s mayor/chief briefing, by the way, of the chief’s suggestions such as possibly closing the precinct. And again, from the council’s side, there’s no formal proposal yet, but the council meets again on Wednesday as the Select Budget Committee (the basic agenda has just appeared online) and that’s one place a proposal might emerge. We have had a request for comment out since Friday to District 1 City Councilmember Lisa Herbold; as of now, still no reply.

5 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Mayor, police chief lash out at council's support for halving police budget, while suggesting cuts for next year"

  • West Seatte July 13, 2020 (10:41 am)
    Secede from the city, best reply so far. How about West Seattle takes care of West Seattle and leave the nonsense to the east. 

  • Plf July 13, 2020 (10:54 am)
    Come on Lisa tell us what you think, respond to WSB, we have a right to know your perspective taking away the sw precinct is just crazy for our community,  think about this issue, especially in light of the bridge issue,  stand up for the community you were elected to serve

  • Seattle_Native July 13, 2020 (11:44 am)
    Shame on the City Council and especially on Lisa Herbold for throwing out such drastic measures without a concrete plan or community input! We have to write and call Lisa, the mayor, the rest of the council and the media every day until they agree on a more rational, workable plan. Virtue signaling and hyperbole are not good foundations for such drastic changes.

  • skeeter July 13, 2020 (11:46 am)
    Let me summarize how this will go:

    Lisa Herbold:  “We’ve
    heard the people.  The City Council will
    defund SPD by 50%.”

    SPD:  “If you defund
    SPD by 50% we’ll be closing the Southwest Precinct.”

    Lisa Herbold:  “Err.  Nevermind.”

  • Pat Davis July 13, 2020 (11:54 am)
    RIDICULOUS   that we would reduce funding for our police dept!   It is a miracle than anyone even wants to do law enforcement given the ‘task at hand’  that Seattle dishes out them.  Personally: I appreciate they are there and  THANK  YOU  POLICE  OFFICERS  FOR  PROTECTING  OUR  COMMUNITY.  (Note;   Yes, the loser mentally sick ass who killed George Floyd: I hope you get the death penalty. But you don’t destroy the good people over a few low life losers.  Every profession – yes even something like the clergy has people in their midst that are mentally sick. )   Again: Thank you Seattle police for enduring a tough job and for risking your life again and again. I appreciate you. Funding should be the same – or more !

