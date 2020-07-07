FOLLOWUP: Getting around the Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook seawall project

The fence is up, the new crosswalks are painted, and the Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook seawall-replacement project is about to launch into major construction mode. When we covered the first of two public pre-construction briefings, the traffic plan for the site wasn’t finalized yet, but it was ready for the second meeting last week So in case you missed that- see it here. The plan includes crosswalks at Jacobsen and Snoqualmie. You can also read a transcript of the July 1st meeting and see the slide deck – which includes the planned truck routes for the work – by going here. If you still have project questions, here’s the contact info: AlkiSeaWall@usace.army.mil or 206-764-3750. Construction is expected to last into early next year.