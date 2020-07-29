CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 7/29 roundup

Here’s the virus-crisis news for a midsummer Wednesday:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*14,879 people have tested positive, 150 more than yesterday

*644 people have died, unchanged from yesterday

*1,935 people have been hospitalized, 35 more than yesterday

*285,305 people have been tested, 5.155 more than yesterday

One week ago, the four totals were 13,659/635/1,826/255,956.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

STATE HEALTH BRIEFING: Topics today included trends – the case count has flattened in recent weeks despite a steady increase in testing – plus a scam alert: Be watchful of people claiming to be health authorities ssking for money or card/bank info; the real public-health reps would never do that. Overall, though, “disease activity is still quite high in the state,” health officer Kathy Lofy said. Watch the entire briefing here.

BEACH-FIRE BATTLE: The fire rings were removed from Alki, in hopes of discouraging gatherings, but now people are setting fires in the sand, and a special beach-cleaning vehicle was dispatched today.

CURBSIDE LIBRARY SERVICE: The King County Library System announced today that it’s adding the White Center Library to its curbside-service program starting next Wednesday.

