CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 7/21 roundup

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here’s the daily summary from Public Health, with cumulative totals:
*13,486 people have tested positive, up 147 from yesterday’s total
*635 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total
*1,818 people have been hospitalized, up 12 from yesterday’s total
*252,090 people have been tested, up 4,401 from yesterday’s total
One week ago, those totals were 12,244/606/1,706/217,633.
PANDEMIC-ERA SPORTS: The Washingon Interscholastic Athletics Association has come up with a plan for next school year’s sports. Among other things – spring football. Here’s tonight’s announcement.
RESTAURANT REOPENING: Grillbird Teriyaki, which closed almost two weeks ago after reporting an employee tested positive for COVID-19, says it will reopen this Friday (July 24th).
FREE FOOD: Food Lifeline is distributing emergency food boxes this week – sites and times are listed here, including tomorrow and Friday afternoons at FL HQ in South Park.
ALSO TOMORROW: The governor hasn’t given a briefing yet this week but his office and other state officials will present an update on the state’s COVID-19 response at 2 pm tomorrow. Livestream will be here.
