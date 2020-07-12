CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 7/12 roundup

Four months ago today, a slew of closure announcements – from schools to libraries. And the virus crisis isn’t over yet. Tonight’s toplines:

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: First, the cumulative totals from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*11,945 people have tested positive, up 174 from yesterday

*604 people have died, up 1 from yesterday

*1,693 people have been hospitalized, up 6 from yesterday

*207,497 people have been tested, up 4,595 from yesterday

One week ago, the totals were 11,014/590/1,616/187,647.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 12.8 million cases and more than 568,000 deaths – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT APOLOGY: This announcement was sent to the DOH media list today:

On Friday, July 10, the Washington State Department of Health became aware that we may have sent COVID-19-related text messages and emails in error. While training staff on a new data-sharing platform for case investigations and contact tracing, we neglected to disable the ability for texts and emails to leave the test environment. The result is that randomly created phone numbers and emails, with no connection to public health data, may have received messages between late May and early July. The number of texts and emails sent in error is less than 50. Once we discovered this error, we identified which of the random emails and phone numbers could have actually received a message. This afternoon, we sent a follow-up message about the errors, asking people to disregard any text or email they received. We also provided a webpage with more information and an email address for any follow-up questions they might have. We deeply regret any inconvenience or worry we may have caused.

CAMP SECOND CHANCE: West Seattle’s only tiny-house encampment remains COVID-19-free, its site coordinator said at today’s Community Advisory Committee meeting.

PARKING-ENFORCEMENT REMINDER: Tomorrow’s the day that the city plans to reinstate some parking rules that were suspended because of the pandemic – including most time limits, and charging at pay-station spaces.

