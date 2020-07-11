CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 7/11 roundup

On what would have been the biggest night of West Seattle’s biggest annual party – Summer Fest – we are instead still chronicling a pandemic. Here’s tonight’s roundup:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*11,771 people have tested positive, 139 more than yesterday

*603 people have died, unchanged from yesterday

*1,687 people have been hospitalized, up 13 from yesterday

*202,902 people have been tested, 1,157 more than yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 10,784/590/1,610/181,536.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 12.6 million people have tested positive, and more than 564,000 have died. Most cases: U.S., Brazil, Russia, India, Peru (same as last week). See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

NEED TO GET TESTED? If you can’t get tested through your health-care provider, here are the free sites around King County, including multiple locations in West Seattle/White Center/South Park. (One note – though the list says the weekly Friday testing at SSC starts at 10 am, as a commenter discovered yesterday, it actually starts at 9:30 am.)

FOOD DRIVE AND OUTDOOR MUSIC: Tomorrow, Alki UCC has another outdoor dropoff food drive, 10 am-3 pm – and during the food drive, noon-1 pm, the church is presenting live outdoor music by Betsy Stelzer. You’re welcome to hang out on the patio or lawn – distanced and masked – at 6115 SW Hinds.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westsettleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!