CORONAVIRUS: Monday 7/13 roundup

Midway through the fifth month of the virus crisis in our area, here’s what’s new:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here’s today’s daily summary from Public Health – the cumulative totals:

*12,099 people have tested positive, 155 more than yesterday

*604 people have died, unchanged from yesterday

*1,698 people have been hospitalized, 5 more than yesterday

*214,388 people have been tested, 6,892 more than yesterday

One week ago, the totals were 11,140 /591/1,623/190,005.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

EXTENDING THE MISSION: We’ve reported on National Guard help at both local food banks (West Seattle and White Center). The governor is asking the White House to keep funding the mission so they can stay on duty in our state until year’s end.

NO FOOD LIFELINE DISTRIBUTION THIS WEEK: Checking FL’s website for updates, we found this announcement:

We learned today someone in direct contact with Food Lifeline’s operations tested positive for Covid-19. Out of an abundance of caution, we have chosen to suspend food distributions for the remainder of this week so our facilities can be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Environmental Cleaning and Disinfection recommendations. Health and safety will always be our highest priorities during this pandemic. We will continue to provide the highest level of safety for our clients, partners, and staff. We are working in partnership with King County Public Health to ensure we continue to work as safely as possible as we return to operations.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!