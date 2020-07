That big smile belongs to Chief Sealth International High School athletic director Ernest Policarpio, who shared the big news that the Metro League has honored the Seahawks again:

A great way to finish the year for athletics was to win the Sportsmanship Award again! We’ve won it 3 out of the last 6 years in Metro. A true testament of all the hard work of our kids, faculty, and coaches to show a positive experience and to be great leaders on and off the field! #ROLLHAWKS