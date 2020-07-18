West Seattle, Washington

COMET-WATCHING: Looking for NEOWISE from West Seattle this weekend

July 18, 2020 11:00 am
(Photo by Andrew Reddaway)

Seen Comet NEOWISE yet? Tonight should be another chance, with clear weather expected to continue. It’s Once it’s gone from view, that’s it for another 6,000+ years, so you might as well take advantage of it. Thanks to sky-watcher/educator Alice Enevoldsen for more images, made with Stellarium, on where to look in the sky – these two were for midnight last night/4 am this morning so the position should be close:

And just in case you don’t get out to see it – here’s another view from earlier this week:

(Photo by John Hinkey)

You can read Alice’s overall comet-watching guidance here.

