COMET-WATCHING: Looking for NEOWISE from West Seattle this weekend

(Photo by Andrew Reddaway)

Seen Comet NEOWISE yet? Tonight should be another chance, with clear weather expected to continue. It’s Once it’s gone from view, that’s it for another 6,000+ years, so you might as well take advantage of it. Thanks to sky-watcher/educator Alice Enevoldsen for more images, made with Stellarium, on where to look in the sky – these two were for midnight last night/4 am this morning so the position should be close:

And just in case you don’t get out to see it – here’s another view from earlier this week:

(Photo by John Hinkey)

You can read Alice’s overall comet-watching guidance here.