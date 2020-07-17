CLOSURES, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Friday notes, 17th week of West Seattle Bridge closure

6:16 AM: It’s Friday, the 121st morning without the high-rise West Seattle Bridge.

CLOSURES

Tonight, the northbound Highway 99 tunnel closes for maintenance, 10 pm-8 am.

Sunday night, it’s the first of 14 overnight closures of the northbound 1st Ave. S. Bridge, for deck work.

ROAD WORK

Major work continues on Delridge Way, with lane reductions, as road-rebuilding and utility work lead off the RapidRide H Line conversion project – here’s what crews are working on this week. (Watch for next week’s preview later today.)

TRAFFIC

Here’s the 5-way intersection camera (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Sppkane/Chelan):

Here’s the restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here’s that camera:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map). The camera is back:

P.S. Going through South Park? Don’t speed.

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

TRANSIT

Metro – Still reduced service and distancing – details here.

Water Taxi – Back to its “winter” schedule, with the 773 and 775 shuttles – see the schedule here.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.