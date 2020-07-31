Chelan Café closed after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Received from the Chelan Café:

The Chelan Cafe will be closed until further notice.

On Friday, July 31st, a staff member from the cocktail lounge tested positive for COVID-19. As a result of this positive test and out of an abundance of caution, we are closing both the restaurant and the Ebb Tide Room temporarily.

During this closure, our employees will be tested and a company will be hired to conduct a deep cleaning. We will not be re-opening until all employees test negative. The well-being of our community, customers, and employees will always be our first priority, and we thank you for your support during this difficult time.

Thank you,

Mary Manning-Smith

Owner- Chelan Cafe