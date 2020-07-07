BUSES: Transportation Benefit District sales-tax renewal proposed for November ballot

You might recall recent coverage here with Metro warning that the service funded by Seattle’s Transportation Benefit District tax is in danger of going away because the tax was expiring. Mayor Durkan has just announced a proposed six-year renewal – via a news release (see it here) that mentions West Seattle 13 times, though without any specifics – aside from the last line on the provided graphic below. The proposal would continue the 0.1 percent sales tax, and the city says that “is projected to generate between $20 and $30 million annually over the next six years,” broken down as follows:

The current TBD funding also includes a $60 car-tab tax, but that’s not possible now because of I-976. If approved by the City Council, this will go to voters in November.

(For context, here’s how the expiring TBD measure was presented by then-Mayor Ed Murray in 2014.)