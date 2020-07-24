BIZNOTES: My Three Little Birds, Highstrike Grill, La Rustica

Three business notes:

MY THREE LITTLE BIRDS: The shop at 4736 California SW is having a sale and food drive this weekend:

Our store is running our Annual Summer Sale this weekend. All customers who drop off their donation to the West Seattle Food Bank get one of our cool PNW stickers. We are here Saturday 10-5 and Sunday 11-4.

HIGHSTRIKE GRILL: Though bowling alleys can’t reopen yet, the restaurant at West Seattle Bowl just announced it will reopen next week:

We are excited to announce that we are reopening the Highstrike Grill on Wednesday, July 29. We will be open for both delivery and dine-in. Tables will be limited to 50% capacity and maximum of 5 people of the same household per Governor’s orders. We have missed you and look forward to seeing you soon! In addition to getting your favorites, we will be offering both food and beverage specials. Our hours will be Monday through Thursday Noon to 8:00 pm and Friday through Sunday 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. Friday through Sunday we will be serving breakfast items from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.

The restaurant is on the corner at 39th/Oregon.

LA RUSTICA: The 4100 Beach Drive SW bistro has launched something new:

We are now offering our first ever Happy Hour! Hours are 8:00 pm until close, Tuesday- Sunday. Our Happy Hour includes both food and drink choices. We wanted to offer our guests another safe option to dine out with us while we all try to find ways to support each other. As ever we are adhering to all safety standards as required and consider our employees and guests safety first. Continued thanks for your support during these trying times. We are ever grateful.

See La Rustica’s Happy Hour menu here.