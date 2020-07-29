BIZNOTE: Local Bank of America closures

Thanks for the tips. After being closed for at least two days, the Bank of America branch at Westwood Village will reopen tomorrow, but the B of A in The Junction will be closed. That’s according to B of A spokesperson Britney Sheehan, who says it’s the same type of situation that closed the Junction branch for multiple days a month ago – ” We continue to take several steps to support our clients and employees during the health crisis, including some temporary financial center closures. Our temporary financial center closures have occurred in areas where foot traffic is low, or when our staffing is not sufficient for all to remain open. When a center closes we work to reopen it as soon as possible.” She says they’re not sure yet how long the Junction branch will be closed this time.