BIZNOTE: Lady Jaye to debut ‘General Store’ on Sundays

Tomorrow, Lady Jaye in The Junction tries something new – a “General Stor” retail offering “starting on Farmers Market Sundays, where we will be featuring super unique cuts of meat as well as meat and cocktail accessories. This Sunday will be our soft opening and we have the pleasure of featuring actual Wagyu beef from Magnolia Cattle Company out of Bothell. They only have 2 cows for the entire year.” Lady Jaye’s announcement describes what they plan to sell, starting at 11 am Sunday, as “28-day dry-aged 100% FULL BLOOD Wagyu beef … known for a higher percentage of omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids as well as more mono-unsaturated fats than any other beef in the world. Also a lower melting point provides a much better mouth feel. … We will be highlighting ground beef and an assortment of cuts in various sizes from one cow each Sunday starting at 11:00 AM until sold out. These are the only 2 cows available in the whole state for the entire year (maybe 2 years).” Lady Jaye is at 4523 California SW.