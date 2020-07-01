West Seattle, Washington

02 Thursday

Admiral Neighborhood Association to meet online July 8

July 1, 2020 7:25 pm
Just announced, the Admiral Neighborhood Association will meet online one week from today. The announcement:

Admiral Neighborhood Association’s July 8th meeting
Time: 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Main topics

West Seattle Bridge (Heather Marx from SDOT will join us for part of the meeting)

ANA’s role in perpetuating, addressing, combating racism: Who do we want to be as an organization?
Some questions for reflection:
What actions have I/we taken to name, address, and/or dismantle racism in our community?
What actions have I/we taken to perpetuate racism?
Have I/we created spaces and events that are welcoming to all, specifically people of color?
What actions will I/we take to dismantle racism in our community, and to create spaces and events that are welcoming to all, specifically people of color?

Zoom info
If joining via internet: Link
Password: email info@admiralneighborhood.org for the password

If calling in by phone:

Dial 253-215-8782
Meeting ID: 864 5701 0091

