Admiral Neighborhood Association to meet online July 8

Just announced, the Admiral Neighborhood Association will meet online one week from today. The announcement:
Admiral Neighborhood Association’s July 8th meeting
Time: 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Main topics
West Seattle Bridge (Heather Marx from SDOT will join us for part of the meeting)
ANA’s role in perpetuating, addressing, combating racism: Who do we want to be as an organization?
Some questions for reflection:
What actions have I/we taken to name, address, and/or dismantle racism in our community?
What actions have I/we taken to perpetuate racism?
Have I/we created spaces and events that are welcoming to all, specifically people of color?
What actions will I/we take to dismantle racism in our community, and to create spaces and events that are welcoming to all, specifically people of color?
Zoom info
If joining via internet: Link
Password: email info@admiralneighborhood.org for the password
If calling in by phone:
Dial 253-215-8782
Meeting ID: 864 5701 0091
