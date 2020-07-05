5 MORE DAYS: Answered the Reconnect West Seattle survey(s) yet?

While SDOT says they’re “thrilled” that more than 10,000 people have answered the Reconnect West Seattle mobility survey in the first week, that still leaves tens of thousands more voices to be heard, and Friday’s the deadline, both for the main survey, and for the “prioritization” lists of potential projects in four areas affected by detour traffic. So if you haven’t offered your opinions yet, this might be prime time, before the new week begins. Our original story is here; the main survey is here; the neighborhoo-prioritization surveys are here (Highland Park/Riverview/South Delridge/Roxhill), here (South Park), here (Georgetown), and here (SODO). Other languages? Go to the Reconnect West Seattle site. Paper ballots? Call 206-400-7511 or email westseattlebridge@seattle.gov. Just get it done by Friday (July 31st).