YOUR FAMILY PHOTOS: Sign up ASAP for Southwest Seattle Historical Society’s online workshop

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society is offering you another opportunity to learn from an expert about preserving irreplaceable items of personal history – family photos. Here’s the announcement:

Join us on June 18th for a live workshop on caring for your family photos. Curator Tasia Williams will walk you through storage and display considerations for different types of pictures you might have in your family collection. In this workshop you will learn which kinds of album pages will discolor your photos, what to do if an older picture is falling apart, and more! There will also be a chance to ask any questions you have about photo preservation.

The workshop will be live on Zoom on June 18th (Thursday) at 5 pm PST. Registration is required and due by June 17th (tomorrow) – go here.