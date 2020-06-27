YOU CAN HELP: Volunteers needed to keep kids fed this summer

If yo have time to spare this summer – local kids need you. The request is from FareStart:

FareStart helps people overcome barriers to employment by teaching work and life skills needed to succeed in the foodservice industry — and in life. By investing in people and building community, we transform homelessness, hunger, and poverty into human potential.

Since early March, FareStart has distributed over 600,000 meals to the community. Over the summer, FareStart will be providing over 2,000 meals a day to families and children at 26 Seattle Public Schools and we need your help!

Volunteers are needed to help distribute meals at Seattle Public Schools including West Seattle High School, Denny International Middle School, and at Concord International School in South Park. Shifts are available Monday-Friday through the summer from 10:45 a.m. – 1 p.m. If you are interested, fill out our volunteer form to learn more: https://www.farestart.org/covid-19-volunteer-opportunities

Thank you for helping us in our mission to transform lives, disrupt poverty and nourish communities through food, life skills, and job training.