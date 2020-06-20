WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Catalytic-converter theft; car prowl; signs stolen

Three reader reports:

CATALYTIC CONVERTER STOLEN: From Maya:

I want to alert people to the fact that my Prius had its catalytic converter cut out this morning around 10:35 am at the 8400 block of Fauntleroy Place (by the one-way street near Lincoln Park). My neighbor scared off a car parts thief as they were finishing up. They sped off, without time to close their trunk or pick up all of their things, not stopping at the stop sign.

Maya’s neighbor got the getaway car on camera but this is the only sharable frame:

CAR PROWL: From Al on Myers Way:

On 6/16/2020 my truck was broken into. The perpetrator stole everything from the inside of the vehicle, attempted to steal a tool box that was secured with a cable and lock, left and came back two hours later with a torch to cut the handles off the tool box.

Al says the thief got away in the light-colored 1992 Toyota Paseo you see him putting items into, license plate starting with BNX.

SIGNS STOLEN: From Mary in Fauntleroy: