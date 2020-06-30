WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 burglaries, one with a keepsake stolen

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

CAN YOU HELP FIND THIS STOLEN ITEM? Dennis Dye‘s insurance office in The Junction was broken into over the weekend. He’s asking you to help watch for an item that wouldn’t be of any value to the burglar(s), “a personal journal I was writing to my kids. It’s red and would contain the names Bill and Sarah in it. Thank you very much!” The SPD incident # is 20-199597.

HOME BURGLARIZED: Will sends word of a break-in at his house on 52nd SW June 19th, around 4;30 pm. A neighbor’s security camera caught a vehicle driving by multiple times, then pulling into Will’s driveway.

SPD incident # is 20-191864.