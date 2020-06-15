WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: How to watch second Community Task Force meeting on Wednesday

(WSB file photo)

This Wednesday, the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force meets for the second time. With the get-to-know-each-other session last week (WSB coverage here) out of the way, this time around, the advisory group’s focus is expected to include (according to a preview on last week’s agenda):

– Engineering update

– Repair/replace bridge decision

– Recommendations for traffic mitigation/traffic plans

– Low bridge policy

Readers interested in watching live asked for an earlier heads-up on the link this time, so we’ve just obtained it from SDOT – you’ll be able to watch here, 1-2:30 pm Wednesday (June 17th). A link to an online comment form will be part of the meeting.