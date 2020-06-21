WEST SEATTLE ART: Black Lives Matter street murals planned for The Junction

(WSB photo, West Seattle Junction, June 6th)

Where thousands of people stood in support of the Black Lives Matter movement just two weeks ago in the West Seattle Junction, two street murals are now planned. Stephanie Kramer says two murals are planned on the street itself – one at California/Alaska one at California/Oregon – roughly 53′ by 20′, to be painted on a day when the street is already closed for the Farmers’ Market. The announcement:

West Seattle Art for Social Justice is a collective of educators and local small business owners with an intent of elevating the voices of BIPOC & LGBTQIA BIPOC youth and adults through arts initiatives.

Inspired by the many communities coming together to create art as a beacon for systemic change, we are inspired & honored to be organizing this important art piece at the West Seattle Junction. Artists from the greater Seattle community will be working together to create this important piece of art in late July with support of the West Seattle Junction Association and West Seattle Farmers Market.

Artist bios and information will be featured on the WS Art for Social Justice BLM mural page [on social media] and inquiries can be sent to wsartforsocialjustice@gmail.com. To support this work, please see our gofundme @ gf.me/u/x9pasi