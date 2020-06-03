VIDEO: Fauntleroy Schoolhouse’s new way of looking at the world

Big installation project at historic Fauntleroy Schoolhouse today – new energy-efficient windows for The Hall at Fauntleroy, at the schoolhouse’s south end!

A crane was needed to install the windows – we recorded some video:

Here’s what one of the new windows looks like:

The Hall is a popular venue for events and meetings – this was a perfect time to get the work done since those aren’t allowed to resume yet. (Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes Catering, which operates The Hall, is offering weekly family meals for pickup, though – more info here.)