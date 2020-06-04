Trivas Family Medicine: Welcoming a new West Seattle Blog sponsor

Today we welcome Trivas Family Medicine as a new WSB sponsor. New sponsors get the chance to tell you about what they offer – here’s what Trivas would like you to know:

Trivas Family Medicinee is a primary care clinic in West Seattle run by Courtney Johnson, MD. Trivas is a Direct Primary Care clinic, which is a membership-based style of care. People become members by paying a simple, affordable, monthly membership fee (similar to how you use Netflix), and then you can access your health care whenever you want or need it! Services include care of all ages, care of acute symptoms or chronic illnesses, physicals and well-child checks, primary-care office procedures, and may include Coronavirus testing.

Members enjoy open access to their personal physician by office visit, video, phone, or text. Same-day and next-day visits are almost always accommodated (and always with the same doctor!). All visits are scheduled for 30 or 60 minutes so you have plenty of time to have your questions answered. If medications, labs, imaging, or specialty care are recommended, then we preferentially refer to lower cost or wholesale options.

Trivas Family Medicine is a great option for people who have health concerns during the Coronavirus crisis! If you have lost your health insurance, didn’t have it to start with, or have a high-deductible plan, Trivas offers excellent care at an affordable price! If you have insurance, but your doctor is on the other side of an impassable bridge, consider getting amazing care locally!

Due to the personalized nature of this style of practice, we limit the inflow of new patients. High volume medicine is not our style. We are, however, eager to help those whose ability to address health concerns has been compromised by this public health crisis, economic downturn, and diminished access to downtown clinics.

You can find more details, signup information for Trivas Family Medicine, and how Direct Primary Care works, on our website at trivasfamilymedicine.com. Or send an email or call if you have questions!

