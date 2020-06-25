TODAY: West Seattle Democratic Women talk about racism & more

Sorry for the short notice – our fault. But if you see this before the event starts:

On Thursday, June 25th, West Seattle Democratic Women will begin its first of a series of three on racism. It’s a midday meeting and begins at 11:00 am with the Discussion Group topic of “The Effect of C-19 on me!”. The membership meeting will follow at 11:30 am and the Program itself will begin at 12:00 pm. Via video, local author Ijeoma Oluo will be introducing her book “So You Want to Talk About Race.” We feel it’s a particularly interesting program during a time when we all have such a lot to learn! If you wish to register for the Zoom meeting and have a need for the appropriate Zoom codes or have questions, please email wsdwomen@yahoo.com or call Karen 206.920.2231.