TODAY/TONIGHT: Ferry meeting; Stand Up For Black Lives demonstration, more…

(Photo by Michael De Haan)

Four events to spotlight for today/tonight:

SUMMER MEALS FOR KIDS/TEENS: 10 am-4 pm at Highland Park Playground. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

STAND UP FOR BLACK LIVES: Streetcorner demonstration led by Scott from Puget Ridge Cohousing and Hate-Free Delridge. 4-6 pm. Bring signs, and wear your face covering. (16th/Holden)

HEAR FROM YOUNG LEADERS: Local youth are among the speakers at the North Highline Coalition for Drug-Free Youth online event, 6-7:30 pm. RSVP info is here.

WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES’ FUTURE: Online meeting for everyone interested in WSF:

WSF staff will discuss the response to COVID-19, and how it may affect the agency’s finances and service plan. Online participants will be able to ask questions and provide comments during the meeting.

6 pm. The announcement explains how to RSVP and get the link.