SUNDAY: Help feed people in need via Alki UCC food (and more) drive

That’s a photo of community generosity as received during one of Alki UCC’s food-and-more drives this spring. If you can give, tomorrow’s your next chance. Here’s the reminder:

Thanks to our community’s generosity, Alki United Church of Christ (Alki UCC) is once again accepting donations outside our building for an In-Person, Socially-Distanced Food Drive at 6115 SW Hinds this Sunday, June 21 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Contributions of non-perishable food and other items will be distributed via the White Center Food Bank; top requests include Canned Meat/Soup/Fruit (pop‐top cans preferred), Rice, Noodles, Peanut Butter, Oats, Toilet Paper, Diapers, Similac Formula, Cleaning Supplies, Hand Sanitizer and Baby Wipes.

The drive benefits our vulnerable neighbors in need, those who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID 19. Check alkiucc.org for updates.