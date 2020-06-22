Steelhead Residential Construction and Foster DBC: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsors!

Today, we welcome two new WSB sponsors! Through their community, two West Seattle Contractors discover a common goal.

Chris Spott, owner of Steelhead Residential Construction, LLC, and Drew Foster, owner of Foster DBC, LLC, are both residents of West Seattle. They met in a yoga class in a West Seattle studio and then ran into each other in the same West Seattle branch of HomeStreet Bank. They discovered that their kids went to West Seattle High School together and also discovered they were both in the residential-construction industry.

Chris moved to the neighborhood in 2008. At the time he had worked for a decade with a larger construction company but decided to set off on his own in 2013 and started Steelhead Residential Construction. He has been working on homes throughout the city.

Drew has lived in West Seattle since 1995 and was part owner of Ncompass Construction for 18 years before embarking on his new adventure Foster DBC (Design Build Consult). Drew is a true believer in community and that is what he set out to create with Foster DBC, bringing together a unique community of professionals, gathered and centered on residential construction and remodeling excellence. This idea struck home with Chris, and it’s what brought Drew’s attention to Steelhead.

Steelhead Residential Construction is a small general-contracting company that specializes in residential renovations, remodels, basement apartments, and small additions. Steelhead’s team consists of exceptional carpenters, project managers and partner with a group of experienced subcontractors who take great pride in the quality of their work. Combine this with the design professionals and craftsmen that Drew has worked with along with his experience with Backyard Cottages, you now have a strong basis for that community of professionals working toward an overall goal. That goal is to bring a personal, creative, and honest approach to your desired project. They will pay attention to your ideas, needs, and budget with the intension of providing the most professional and pleasant experience possible for each client.

Their desire is to focus on serving their community of West Seattle. Steelhead Residential Construction and Foster DBC are currently available to look at your projects and help make them a reality. They have taken the proper COVID-19 safety steps to ensure each one of their sites is safe for not only their employees but their clients and the community. You can contact them through their websites – steelheadrc.com and fosterdbc.com.

