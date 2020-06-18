Speaking of rainbows – last call to adopt a West Seattle Junction flag!

(WSB photo, June 2019)

A few rainbow flags remain available for “adoption” for the nonprofit West Seattle Junction Association‘s June 27-28 display, we learned today from WSJA executive director Lora Radford – five left as of midday. If you’re interested in one or more, go here – that’s also where you’ll find more details and a list of adopters so far (businesses, schools, faith-based organizations, couples, individuals, and we here at WSB adopted one again this year too).

P.S. Also that weekend, Desmond Hansen will paint a Progress Flag (shown/explained here) on the signal box at the northeast corner of California/Oregon.