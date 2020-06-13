SEAWALL PROJECT: 2 online meetings ahead as Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook project nears

(Corps of Engineers photo, 2014)

The long-in-the-works seawall-replacement project at Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook (4503 Beach Drive SW) is finally about to start – and that means changes in park access and parking. Two online meetings are coming up for updates and Q&A. As announced by Seattle Parks:

The Seattle District – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Seattle Parks and Recreation will be holding two virtual public meetings to kick off the project to replace the Emma Schmitz Overlook seawall in West Seattle and discuss the latest project news.

The construction contractor, Bainbridge Island-based Redside Construction, is preparing to begin staging equipment in the coming days, as suppliers have been able to produce key project materials ahead of schedule. It’s anticipated pre-staging will help avoid delays caused by the West Seattle Bridge closure. Redside Construction could start pre-staging equipment and close public access to the park as early as June 22. Construction is still set to begin early-July.

“The good news is the pandemic has not affected the supply chain for the critical construction materials for this project,” said Jeff Dillon, Army Corps project manager. “The unexpected early delivery of the custom piles puts the project in the best position to start and finish on time. Park users and project neighbors will experience some inconvenience earlier than expected, and we appreciate the community’s patience. We look forward to completing a new seawall that will protect the shoreline and underground utilities for years to come.”

In the first week of staging, residents will see the installation of no-parking signs and detours as well as fencing around the construction site. Temporary office trailers and steel piles for the seawall construction will also begin to arrive. Additional construction materials and a crane will be delivered by the end of the third week.