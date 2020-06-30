SCHOOLS: Seattle Lutheran HS ‘town hall’ on 2020-2021 plan Wednesday

An update and invitation from Seattle Lutheran High School:

We are so excited to present our response to the changes we have faced – we are working to create a schedule for next year. SLHS plans to be back in the fall! Our goal is to capitalize on what we have learned through home-based learning and ultimately create a schedule that benefits our students. It is our priority to ensure all students are safe upon returning to classes, which is why we become a leader in this transition, building a schedule unlike any other school. Check out the attached graphics on the tentative weekly layout for the Saints returning this fall.

If you, or anyone you know, has questions about our plan or is

interested in enrolling at Seattle Lutheran High School, the only

Independent High School in West Seattle, join our town hall this Wednesday evening (7/1). Email Dave Meyer for invitation (dmeyer@seattlelutheran.org)