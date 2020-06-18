West Seattle, Washington

18 Thursday

73℉

SCHOOLS: Genesee Hill ES parade now; Highland Park ES parade, WSHS graduation tonight

June 18, 2020 12:48 pm
Three more school-related reminders:

As previewed here, the Genesee Hill Elementary parade is under way – headed toward the Madison MS area as of a few minutes ago.

Tonight, Highland Park Elementary is celebrating its 5th graders with a drive-up/walk-up event in front of the school 5-6:30 pm.

Also tonight, West Seattle High School‘s graduation ceremony is on YouTube and cable at 7 pm.

