SCHOOLS: Genesee Hill Elementary’s ‘end of year’ parade planned Thursday

It’s become a tradition by which many will remember this pandemic spring – the car “parade” for school staffers and students to see each other even though the campuses have been closed since March. Next West Seattle school planning one, Genesee Hill Elementary, which just sent the map (full-size version is here in PDF) for its Thursday plan:

Thursday, June 18th, at 11 am: Virtual Field Day and Teacher Parade While students are completing their Field Day activities, the Genesee Hill staff will be having an end-of-the-year parade. Wear your GHES shirt or tie-dye and get ready to make some noise, play, and celebrate all of the hard work put into this school year! The parade will weave through our service area and we encourage families who are outside our service area to join us on GHES’s surrounding sidewalk, using appropriate social-distancing measures. For safety reasons, please remain on sidewalks and yards. We will end the parade with a final victory lap around the surrounding GHES block! Neighbors are welcome to join us in celebrating our students.

Friday (June 19th) is the last day of the school year, and the day Seattle Public Schools plans to announce its plan for next year.