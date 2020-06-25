ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC TODAY: Thursday notes, 14th week of West Seattle Bridge closure

6:12 AM: Good morning – the 94th morning without the high-rise West Seattle Bridge.

ROAD WORK

*Demolition is under way on the Delridge Way repaving-and-more project – here’s what’s happening this week – we drove the area last night and noticed the lane-narrowing in several spots.

TRAFFIC

Heading off-peninsula? First, the cameras for the 5-way intersection, and the restricted-access low bridge just east of it:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) – which has up to 14 overnight closures planned next month. Meanwhile, here’s that camera:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map) – this camera shows the SP-side approach:

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

TRANSIT

Metro – Some service has been added back – details here.

Water Taxi – This also has some service restored, plus the 773 and 775 shuttles – see the schedule here.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.