ROAD WORK ALERT: Avalon/Genesee, Wednesday night

Now that the weather has improved, SDOT plans overnight work tomorrow night as the Avalon/35th/Alaska project wraps up. Here’s the announcement:

As we complete striping along the corridor, we plan to work from 9 PM Wednesday, June 17 through the early morning hours of Thursday, June 18 to add striping near SW Avalon Way and SW Genesee St.

• We plan to complete striping at SW Avalon Way and SW Genesee St by installing new pavement markings on the raised protected bike lane at the northbound bus stop and at the intersection, just north of the bus stop. We will complete this work overnight with a noise variance from approximately 9 PM Wednesday, June 17 through the early morning hours of Thursday, June 18. During this work, you can expect to hear noise as crews use compressors to remove and add striping.