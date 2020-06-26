REOPENING: Updates from Emerald WaterAnglers and Alair. Plus, a kitten

Two retail-reopening updates, one with a kitten:

EMERALD WATER ANGLERS: In-store shopping has returned to this longtime WSB sponsor on the southeast corner of 42nd and Oregon in The Junction:

We are back to regular business hours! Stop by the shop Monday through Friday 10 am-7 pm, Saturday 10 am-6 pm and Sunday 11 am-5 pm to take care of all your fly-fishing needs. We ask that shoppers comply with the statewide mask mandate until further notice for the safety of our shoppers and employees. Curbside pickup is also available upon request! Celebrating National Women’s Fly Fishing Day! Emerald Water Anglers is celebrating National Women’s Fly Fishing Day on June 27th with 20% off all women’s clothing and equipment! Come get the boots, waders, and clothing you’ve been eyeballing and celebrate yourself and your time on the water. You deserve it!

And meet the new shop cat, Loomis:



EWA’s update explains, “He won’t help you find anything, but he’s cute! Stop by to say hello and toss a string or two. It’s good for the soul!” P.S. You can book guided fishing trips through EWA too. Kitten not included.

ALAIR: Proprietor Shandon says in-person shopping has returned to her gift shop at 3270 California SW: “I reopened Alair today. Hours will probably be Thursday- Sunday 11-4 moving forward, and we still have curbside pickup and local delivery available.”