REOPENING SATURDAY: Thunder Road Guitars and The Bass Shop, expanded

Now that retailers have the go-ahead to let some customers shop in person, you’re invited to the expanded space of Thunder Road Guitars and The Bass Shop (6400 California SW) starting tomorrow (Saturday, June 6th). You might recall that TRG proprietor Frank Gross bought the building last year and planned to eventually expand into the entire space; now that work is done. This video made for TRG and TBS by Ryan Cory gives you a closer look:

More room to shop means more room to shop safely as they reopen – Frank says they’re excited for you to come see the shop! But wear your face covering -he’s all set with his:

Hours are 10 am-6 pm Tuesdays through Saturdays.

P.S. The Wash Dog, previous tenant on the north side of the building, is now at 10623 16th SW in White Center.