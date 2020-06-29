West Seattle, Washington

REOPENING: Pho Aroma, Emerald Kitty Café

We’ve heardd from two more reopened West Seattle food/beverage businesses:

PHO AROMA: Today is the first day back in business for the Vietnamese restaurant at 5605 Delridge Way SW. They’re open noon 7 pm Mondays through Saturdays, closed Sundays.

EMERALD KITTY CAFE: Open for pick-up coffee at 3422 Harbor SW, Tuesdays-Saturdays 7:30 am-2 pm (closed from 11-11:30 for lunch break), closed Sundays and Mondays. And they remind us that “100% of proceeds go back to the pet rescue” (Emerald City).

2 Replies to "REOPENING: Pho Aroma, Emerald Kitty Café"

  • Filbert June 29, 2020 (4:34 pm)
    Any word on Alki Café? Also, the pub next door was painting yellow from 61st to the front of their business taking out a couple of parking places. They did have a new 3min parking for take out sign.  

    • WSB June 29, 2020 (4:44 pm)
      Have not heard from them. We drive through Alki daily and always check for any signs of impending change there, Sunfish, etc.

