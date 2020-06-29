REOPENING: Pho Aroma, Emerald Kitty Café

We’ve heardd from two more reopened West Seattle food/beverage businesses:

PHO AROMA: Today is the first day back in business for the Vietnamese restaurant at 5605 Delridge Way SW. They’re open noon 7 pm Mondays through Saturdays, closed Sundays.

EMERALD KITTY CAFE: Open for pick-up coffee at 3422 Harbor SW, Tuesdays-Saturdays 7:30 am-2 pm (closed from 11-11:30 for lunch break), closed Sundays and Mondays. And they remind us that “100% of proceeds go back to the pet rescue” (Emerald City).