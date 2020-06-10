REOPENING: Announcements from 6 more West Seattle Junction businesses

We’re continuing to publish business-reopening announcements. Here are six more we have received, all in The Junction:

SKIN CARE BY CASEY (44th/Oregon): From proprietor Casey Rasmussen:

Skin Care by Casey will re-open 6/25 at limited capacity, following all guidelines. Booking here-

square.site/book/311VZ123H62TW/skin-care-by-casey-seattle-wa

FUNKY JANE’S CONSIGNMENT (California/Oregon): From proprietor Panida Vilaythong:

Now open! Temporary modifications below: Hours

Monday / Tuesday Closed

Wednesday – Friday 12 pm to 6 pm

Saturday 10:30 am to 5 pm

Sunday 12 pm to 5 pm Consignment

As we ease into this new environment, FJC will not be accepting consignments at this time. As regulations change rapidly, we feel this will allow us to be as nimble as possible. Fortunately, prior to our statewide shutdown, we transitioned into the Spring season! Our store is stocked with great inventory for your new Spring / Summer wardrobe! We look forward to seeing you again and rebuilding with your support! As you read in our window, WE MISSED YOU!

DARBY WINERY (California/Alaska): From the new tasting room:

Darby Winery @ The Junction will be opening for tastings and bottle service/glass pours this Saturday, 6/13 from 12-6pm and Darby will be in the tasting room to greet guests this Saturday! Our ongoing hours then will be TH-SAT 12-6 pm Reservations are recommended as we have limited availability, reservations on the hour, every hour during business hours. We will have reservation capability directly from our website (setting up now) but to start, guests can email info@darbywinery.com OR call 425.233.7879 to reserve. If you don’t reserve you can pop by and if we have an open tasting area we are happy to seat you! Don’t need a reservation to come get wine to go! Still pop in any time during normal business hours and pick up!

SPA PHOEBE (Fauntleroy/Edmunds): From proprietor Phoebe Lind:

Spa Phoebe has decided to fully open its doors again July 1st. We are open by appointment only Sunday-Saturday. 206-450-2761

MATHNASIUM OF WEST SEATTLE (Jefferson Square): From owner Juned:

Mathnasium of West Seattle is opening June 15th. We will be offering online tutoring during 1 PM – 3 PM and 3 PM – 6 PM offering in-center tutoring. We are very excited to start the center soon.

TERRY GANGON STATE FARM (4727 44th SW):

Terry Gangon’s State Farm office reopened on June 1st with masks required. Thanks, West Seattle for 40 years!!!

